Teen Girl Raped, Set on Fire in India

A 15-year-old girl has been raped and set on fire on the rooftop terrace of her family’s home in a village outside Delhi, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition, with burns over 95 percent of her body, local newspapers reported. Police arrested a 20-year-old who had burns on his hands. He was charged with attempted murder, assault of a minor, and grievous injury. The girl told police she was raped, beaten, and then set on fire by a man who had been stalking her for months, Singh said.