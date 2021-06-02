Teen Who Pushed Bear Off Fence to Save Dogs ‘Had to Do What I Had to Do’
UPENDED URSINE
A 17-year-old in Bradbury, California, shoved a brown bear off a fence Monday afternoon as it took swipes at her family’s dogs and came away from the confrontation miraculously unscathed. The mother bear had been walking along the fence with her cubs when the dogs began barking at it. Hailey Morinico ran through the backyard, pushed the bear off the fence, grabbed the animals, and rushed back inside. She told ABC7, “Honestly, I did not know it was a bear until right after I pushed it. It didn’t register in my head that it was a bear. I was like, ‘It’s an animal, and it’s taking my child,’ and I pushed the bear, and then I was like ‘Oh my god, I just pushed a bear.’ Who in their right mind pushes a bear?” Her mother, Citlally, said the video was “horrifying to watch.” The teen only lightly hurt a finger and scraped her knees in the encounter, and her dogs were unharmed. She said, “I didn’t want to know what would happen if the bear hurt her or even took her, so I had to do what I had to do.”