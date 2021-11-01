Teen Hitchhiker Killed in Crash Identified After 60 YEARS

CHEAT SHEET
For 60 years, he has been buried beneath a headstone engraved with the word “UNKNOWN.” But now the 15-year-old hitchhiker killed in a car crash in Alabama in 1961 has a name: Daniel Armentrout. AL.com reports that the teen runaway’s body was exhumed, and his bones and teeth were pulverized to extract DNA, which was then traced by genealogists. They found his older brother—who is now 77—who told them Daniel fled an unhappy home in Tennessee and no one had any idea what happened to him. “He wants to come up and have a memorial service and meet some of the people who worked behind the scenes to locate his brother,” Bibb County Coroner CW West said.