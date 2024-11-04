A 17-year-old Florida boy—dressed in a T-shirt with an image of former President Donald Trump giving the finger—was arrested Saturday for punching a 70-year-old woman at a women’s march rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Kathleen Tomasko, the alleged victim, told Treasure Coast Newspapers that four adolescent “Trumpers” had showed up at the event in Stuart, “going back and forth and antagonizing people.” She said she wasn’t involved in the exchanges, while a witness told the newspaper group that the 17-year-old struck Tomasko in the stomach unprovoked after he walked away from another altercation. Local police said he was charged with battery of a person over 65. “He punched me in the gut and knocked me on the ground, and I fell back and hit the ground,” Tomasko told Treasure Coast. “Thank goodness the two ladies were behind me so I didn’t hit my head.”

