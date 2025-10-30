Teen MAGA Superfan Confronts J.D. Vance on ‘Disturbing’ Tendencies

J.D. Vance was put on the spot by a MAGA mega fan who challenged him on Donald Trump’s “disturbing” National Guard deployments and their tyrannical ramifications.

The vice president was on stage at the University of Mississippi, where he fielded a question from a MAGA hat-wearing teen in the audience.

After being asked about a future tyrant cracking down on right-wing protests, Vance was able to reveal his philosophy to always think the worst of his left-wing opponents.

J.D. Vance was on stage to talk to students during the first Turning Point USA event since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Pool/Getty Images

Vance and Erika Kirk, the wife of late-conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, were at Ole Miss, in Oxford, for the first Turning Point USA event since the activist’s assassination on Sept. 10.

“I’m a huge supporter of you guys before I make my argument,” the fan said, wearing a “Freedom” t-shirt closely associated with the conservative youth movement. “But there is something you guys are doing that is kind of disturbing me a little bit.”

Vance straightened his tie, but the fan gushed, “You guys have sent the military into Washington D.C. and a few other cities that I can’t think of off the top of my head.

“They’ve had wonderful results. No one can deny the results of that,” he said, referencing the capital’s ongoing two-month deployment of nearly 2,400 National Guardsmen.

“Some might even say the greatest,” the charismatic fan continued, raising his left hand in an ‘Okay’ sign, appearing to impersonate Trump.

An Oct. 30 Gallup poll found that among Americans, “60 percent are against sending military troops to cities to control crime, while 39 percent favor doing so.” The D.C. deployment costs around $1 million daily, according to CNN.

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, also spoke during the event in Mississippi. Pool/Getty Images

“I like this guy. Who is this guy?” Vance swooned. “Now he’s going to ask the question about all the s--t that we did wrong.”

“It’s not something necessarily you did wrong, but it’s what could someone else do wrong,” the teen who said he had not been old enough to vote for Trump continued. “Let’s say we get a complete tyrant in office. Let’s say Turning Point USA is having a huge protest against something really bad that we don’t like. And let’s say a president is saying that it’s getting violent… what is the difference between what you’re doing and how can we prevent someone from abusing that power?”

The National Guard has now been deployed in Washington, D.C. for two months. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Vance answered, “I understand where the question is coming from, and I think it’s a fair question. And it’s going to sound like I’m being sarcastic, and it really is not meant in any offence. But when you talk about ‘what could another administration do,’ to take a wild, hypothetical example totally off the top of my head: what if Joe Biden sent the Federal Bureau of Investigation to start arresting his political opponents?”

The fan pointed up at the stage and nodded his head.

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith brought two federal cases relating to Donald Trump in 2023 under federal court supervision.

In an interview with University College London on Oct. 14, Smith said, “The idea that politics played a role in who worked on that case, or who got chosen, is ludicrous.”

Crowds flocked to hear Vance speak at the Turning Point USA event. Pool/Getty Images

Vance continued, “I want every conservative to remember—It’s an important part of my entire political philosophy—we cannot be afraid to do something because the left might do it in the future. The left is already going to do it, regardless of whether we do it.

No Democratic president has personally deployed the National Guard or federal troops into a U.S. city to carry out law enforcement or quell unrest since Lyndon B. Johnson in Detroit in 1967. Various presidents have deployed troops in response to disasters.