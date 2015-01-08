Teen Pleads Guilty to Murder of WWII Vet

CHEAT SHEET
A 17-year-old Washington state teenager changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in the 2013 murder of a World War II veteran. Kenan Adams-Kinard and an accomplice were involved in a drug deal with 88-year-old Delbert “Shorty” Belton, who died a day after being beaten up by the teens. Adams-Kinard pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of a deal in which robbery charges against him would be dropped. According to media reports, he could serve between 20 and 27 years in prison.