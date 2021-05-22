Teen Punk Group The Linda Lindas Signs Record Deal Days After Song Goes Viral
GET LOUD
It has been a big week for The Linda Lindas, a teen punk group that went viral for their performance of their original song and instant classic called “Racist Sexist Boy.” Now, Variety confirms that the band—composed of a group of “sisters, cousins, and friends” who are all between the ages of 10 and 16—have signed with legendary punk label Epitaph Records.
They might be young, but they’re no amateurs; according to Variety, the group has opened for Best Coast, Money Mark, and Bikini Kill. The song was inspired by an experience the lead singer Mila had in school.
“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila said in the video performance, which has been viewed over 125,000 times on YouTube. “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me.”
Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine fame called their performance the “Song of the day!”