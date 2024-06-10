Teen Shark Attack Victim’s Harrowing First Words After Near-Fatal Shark Attack
The mother of a 15-year-old shark attack victim shared the harrowing first words the teen uttered upon waking up in the hospital following the near-fatal mauling. Lulu Gribbins, who had her left hand and right leg amputated due to the brutal attack in Pensacola, Florida, told her mother, Ann: “I made it.” The heartbroken mom shared the update on a CaringBridge donation page to support her daughter’s recovery. Lulu and her twin-sister Ellie were wading waist deep in the water at Rosemary beach when the shark attacked her, according to WSB-TV. Lulu was helped out of the water with major wounds to her legs and hands. “I saw her wounds on her leg and started to scream,” Ann wrote on CaringBridge. “She was lifeless her eyes closed mouth white and pale. The wound on her leg or all that was left of her leg was something out of a movie.” Lulu was rushed to a hospital in Pensacola where she was placed on a ventilator, underwent multiple surgeries and had her right leg amputated above the knee.