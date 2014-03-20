Teen Sneaks to Top of WTC Tower

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at the New York Post
Don't try this at home: 16-year-old Justin Casquejo was caught in the wee hours of Monday morning after he crawled through a hole in the fence at 1 World Trade Center, hitched a ride on an elevator without proper ID, and then climbed the stairs to the 104th floor and past a sound-asleep guard to the roof and antenna. The New Jersey teen was on top of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere for two hours taking photos before a construction worker caught him. The guard caught napping has been fired. The building complex is guarded by the Port Authority Police Department, NYPD, and two private security companies.