Teen to Stay on Life Support

An Oakland mother is fighting for 13-year-old Jahi McMath to remain on life support, against her doctors’ diagnosis that the teen is brain dead and unlikely to wake up from complications after routine tonsil surgery. A court appointed specialist is set to evaluate McMath today. The charged case has sparked protests over the quality of the young girl’s care and questions over who has the power to decide when to remove life support. Doctors warn against giving the family false hope, but her mother Nailah Winkfield sees progress. "I just want her to have more time,” she said. “There are so many stories of people waking up in her situation."