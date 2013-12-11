Teen Who Killed 4 Avoids Jail

CHEAT SHEET
A 16-year-old who killed four people in a drunk driving incident this summer was spared jail and sentenced to 10 years probation after his attorneys argued he suffered from "affluenza," a psychological condition due to his parents never teaching him right from wrong. Ethan Couch had a blood alcohol level of .24—triple the legal driving limit for an adult—and was on Valium when he lost control of his pick-up truck and crashed into a broken-down car on a rural road in Texas. Along with the four who died, 11 were injured and one remains paralyzed. In the trial, a psychologist argued Couch had "freedoms no young person should have," and he was estimated to have the emotional age of a 12-year-old.