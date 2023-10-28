CHEAT SHEET
Teenager Arrested in Charlotte Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 1 Injured
Teenager Jaylin Lamont Johnson was arrested and charged for a shooting inside an Xpress Mart gas station in Charlotte on Tuesday that killed two men and hospitalized one more person with non life-threatening injuries. Jadarius Marticee McCullough, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. Quaveon Jeremiah Robinson, 19, died in the hospital on Thursday. Police have not released the injured person’s name or information. 18-year old Johnson was arrested on Friday and charged with murder and attempted murder as well as discharge of a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear. Information about Johnson’s motive and the evidence that led to the arrest has yet to be announced.