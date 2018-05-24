Teenager’s Remains Discovered in Park Drainage Pipe After 2 years

CHEAT SHEET
The remains of a Little Rock, Arkansas, teenager who disappeared two and a half years ago have been discovered in an underground drainage pipe in a park. Ebby Steppach was last seen in the area before disappearing without trace, but the skeletal remains have now been positively identified as hers, authorities said. The pipe opens near where police found Steppach’s car, days after she was reported missing in October 2015, when she was 18. In a post on Facebook, the family spoke of their relief that her remains had been discovered, writing, “Yesterday, God answered the family’s prayers to find Ebby.”