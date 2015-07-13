Teens Don’t Like Weed Anymore

CHEAT SHEET
Marijuana use is becoming more widely accepted but teen use is dropping. From 2002 to 2013, the number of adolescents who reported using weed fell as more said they disapproved of the drug. A new study from the University of Texas at Austin found that kids between the ages of 12 to 14 had a 25 percent decline in marijuana use over the 11 years—from 6 percent to 4.5. Use among older teens also dropped, from 26 percent to 22 percent. The authors wrote that decriminalization and legalization “have not resulted in more use or greater approval of marijuana use among younger adolescents.”