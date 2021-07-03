Tekashi 6ix9ine Has Betrayed Everyone—Even His Fans

From battering a woman for seven years to making a sex tape of an underage girl to mocking the bereaved, Tekashi 6ix9ine has proven there are more profound ways to be a rat than testifying against your co-defendants to get a lighter sentence.

His latest bit of ratdom was a rank betrayal of some of his most loyal fans at a concert venue on June 27.

Along with a private jet to fly him from his $1.8 million home in Palm Beach County, Florida, and a luxury RV to transport him from the Houston airport to the arena, Tekashi demanded and received a small army of bodyguards.