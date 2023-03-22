Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Beating in Gym Sauna

CHEAT SHEET
Tekashi 6ix9ine was ambushed by a group of men in a sauna at LA Fitness in Florida and beaten so badly that he was rushed to the hospital, TMZ reported. The outlet published a photo of the rapper in the hospital with a bloodied face. He reportedly also suffered other injuries. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says his client was not accompanied by security and he plans to ask federal authorities to provide protection after Tekashi’s testimony helped put his fellow gang members behind bars. The “Gummo” artist has hardly been keeping a low profile—on Friday he was thrown out of LoanDepot Park in Miami after getting drunk and making a scene during the World Baseball Classic.