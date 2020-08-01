Tekashi69 Freed From House Arrest at Secret Location
HERE COMES TROUBLE
Tekashi69 was freed from home confinement on Saturday and plans to step out in public on Sunday—guarded by private security, his lawyer told Page Six. The rapper was sentenced to two years in prison in a deal that had him testify against fellow gang members, but he was sent home early with an ankle bracelet because of the coronavirus pandemic. He had to vacate one home after he posed outside flashing a wad of cash—and a neighbor doxxed him, according to Page Six. His lawyer said that his social media accounts went dark in preparation for his release but will be back online within a week. Because Tekashi is still on probation, he needs permission to travel. “I spoke to him this afternoon and he’s in great spirits, he’s doing great,” lawyer Lance Lazzaro said. “He’s looking forward to his future.”