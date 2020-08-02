CHEAT SHEET
    Tekashi69 Shoots Music Video in Brooklyn Day After Release: TMZ

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Less than 24 hours after Tekashi69 was released from house arrest after being sprung from prison over COVID-19 concerns, he was seen shooting a music video in Brooklyn, according to TMZ. The controversial rapper, who turned state’s witness after pleading guilty to nine felony charges, including racketeering, drugs charges, conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery, was reportedly heavily guarded by a private security detail for the shoot. The shoot, which took place around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, included two high-spec Lamborghini cars, a yellow Dodge Charger and a Mercedes-Benz. Tekashi is still on supervised probation for the next five years.

    Read it at TMZ