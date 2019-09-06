CHEAT SHEET
Tekashi69’s Former Manager Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
A Manhattan court sentenced Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, former manager of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, to 15 years in prison. Last March, Jordan, a member of the Nine Trey Bloods crew, pleaded guilty to one count of firearm possession during a crime and one count of firearm discharge during a crime. The first count was related to the infamous 2018 robbery of 6ix9ine’s mentor-turned-rival Scumlord D!zzy in the G-Unit office building, which was caught on camera by both the building and 6ix9ine himself. Jordan received a five-year sentence, the legal minimum, for his participation. The second count was related to an incident a few weeks later, in April 2018, when Jordan shot at people in a car who had earlier made derogatory remarks about 6ix9ine and then followed them. For that charge, Jordan was sentenced to 10 years, the legal minimum.