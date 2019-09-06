CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    6IX9INE TRIAL

    Tekashi69’s Former Manager Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

    Summer Eldemire

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Bob Levey

    A Manhattan court sentenced Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, former manager of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, to 15 years in prison. Last March, Jordan, a member of the Nine Trey Bloods crew, pleaded guilty to one count of firearm possession during a crime and one count of firearm discharge during a crime. The first count was related to the infamous 2018 robbery of 6ix9ine’s mentor-turned-rival Scumlord D!zzy in the G-Unit office building, which was caught on camera by both the building and 6ix9ine himself. Jordan received a five-year sentence, the legal minimum, for his participation. The second count was related to an incident a few weeks later, in April 2018, when Jordan shot at people in a car who had earlier made derogatory remarks about 6ix9ine and then followed them. For that charge, Jordan was sentenced to 10 years, the legal minimum.

    Read it at Complex