Tel Aviv City Hall to Light Up in Lebanese Flag Colors in Solidarity With Beirut Blast Victims

Read it at Times of Israel
Tel Aviv city hall will light up with the colors of the Lebanese flag Wednesday night in solidarity with the victims of Tuesday’s deadly explosion in Beirut, Mayor Ron Huldai said. “This evening we will light up City Hall with the flag of Lebanon,” Huldai wrote in a tweet. “Humanity comes before any conflict, and our heart is with the Lebanese people following the terrible disaster that befell them.” The city has previously lit its city hall with the colors of other nations following tragedies, including after terrorist attacks in Egypt and a deadly attack in Spain in 2017. Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vocally opposed the display, falsely claiming that flying Lebanese colors was illegal.