Embattled Televangelist Jim Bakker on TV Sabbatical After Stroke, Wife Says

Televangelist Jim Bakker, who has been under legal scrutiny for hawking a sham COVID-19 elixir, suffered a stroke and is taking a sabbatical from the airwaves, his wife announced. Lori Bakker said on Facebook that his busy schedule “and the vigorous warfare that we have experienced in the last several weeks, have taken a huge toll on Jim’s health.” Bakker, 80, faces a lawsuit from the state of Missouri and a class-action suit over promotion of his Silver Solution, which he claims God wants him to sell. In her post, his wife blasted the “evil forces and hatred that has come against our ministry.”