Telvin Smith Allegedly Paid a Girl He Knew Was Underage $100 for Sex
Telvin Smith paid a girl he knew was underage $100 to have sex with him in 2019, WJXT 4 reports. The former Jaguars linebacker was arrested and jailed Wednesday on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and posted bond. He met the unidentified female in August 2019 at her job, and she told him she was underage, according to an arrest warrant cited by WJXT 4. The two met days later at a mall, and Smith allegedly drove her to his $1.5 million home to have sex in his home theater and bedroom. Smith offered the girl $200 after the fact, which she declined, but she relented and accepted $100. They allegedly met one more time and had sex in his car. The warrant reads, “Smith told Victim not to tell anyone about this incident as he could go to jail... Smith told Victim that if anyone raised concerns about them speaking, to say that Smith was serving as a ‘mentor’ to her.”