Tenn. Upsets Ohio St. to Reach Elite 8

No. 6 Tennessee reached the NCAA Tournament’s Round of Eight for the first time in school history after squeaking by No. 2 seed Ohio State, 76-73, in Friday’s upset of the night. The Vols, coached by Bruce Pearl, are now the lowest-seeded team remaining in the tournament and they will face Michigan State on Sunday for a place in the Final Four. The rest of Friday’s games marked a return of the likely lads, with Duke, Michigan State, and Baylor all comfortably overcoming lower seeds. No. 1 Duke made light work of Purdue in a 70-57 victory to make the Round of Eight for the first time since 2004. Michigan State cruised past Northern Iowa, who stunned Kansas last week, 59-52, and No. 3 Baylor dispatched St. Mary’s, 72-49.