Tennessee Dad of 3 Fatally Shot in Head on Way to High School Reunion
IN COLD BLOOD
A horrifying video captured the moment Christopher Wright, a 38-year-old dad of three, was shot in the head Thursday after reportedly getting in an argument with a notorious criminal in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The man who allegedly gunned down Wright is Darryl Roberts, a 57-year-old nicknamed “Too Tall” who had been arrested 66 times prior, the New York Post reported. Cops said Wright got into an argument with Roberts and another man while en route to a high school reunion—a spat captured by security cameras. Footage showed Wright say something to the men moments before a man identified as Roberts pulled out a gun and shot Wright, who instantly collapsed. Wright was rushed to a hospital but died there. Cops arrested Roberts on a murder charge after a brief manhunt. A GoFundMe fundraiser raised over $400,000 for the Wright family, which includes his wife, Acacia, and their three children—Declan, Abbott, and Aprilia, who was born in July. “To know Chris was to love him,” the fundraiser said. “His warm presence, infectious smile, deep laugh, and big hugs were his signatures.”