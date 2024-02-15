Tennessee Lawmakers Brew Plot to Ban Cold Beer
‘COLD IS GOLD’
Tennessee lawmakers have brewed a plot to cut off DUI numbers by banning the sale of cold beer, according to WREG. The new bill was proposed at the end of January, and is sponsored by Senator Paul Rose and Representative Ron Gant, both Republicans. The law operates on the logic that consumers will be less likely to drink beer in their cars if it’s warm. If consumers can’t crack open a cold one behind the wheel, they will be less likely to drive dangerously. In Tennessee, one in three fatal car accidents involves a DUI, according to the state’s Department of Transportation. Business owners have been quick to criticize the bill, which would put sales on ice. Andy Ashby, co-owner of Memphis Made Brewing, explained that shoppers prefer their beer ice cold. “There’s a saying in beer sales: Cold is gold,” he said.