Tennessee Lawmakers Sign Off on Bill to Protect Gun Companies From Lawsuits
‘DISRESPECTFUL’
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Tuesday gave final passage to a bill designed to give greater protections to gun companies against lawsuits. The proposal, which moved on to Gov. Bill Leen after a 19-9 vote in the Senate, would offer better safeguards to firearm and ammunition manufacturers and dealers. It comes just three weeks after a school shooting in Nashville killed six people, including three 9-year-old children. Democratic Sen. London Lamar said offering new protections to gun companies while protesters in the state demanded greater gun control restrictions was “disrespectful timing.” Two Black Democratic Tennessee state lawmakers were recently expelled and reinstated after the pair staged a demonstration in support of gun control in the House chamber.