Tennessee Mayoral Candidate Refuses to Condemn White Nationalist Group
SHAMEFUL
A MAGA-supporting candidate running for mayor in Franklin, Tennessee, refused to denounce a hate group that has supported her during the campaign. On Tuesday night, members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen accused Gabrielle Hanson of fomenting division and hatred in the city after members of the Tennessee Active Club—which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a white nationalist organization—appeared at a mayoral candidates forum last week to allegedly protect her. “This is exactly the seeds that you sowed and your harvest is now here,” Hnason said, addressing the board members. “And they were here because they are an anti-Antifa group, and the dark web is showing massive Antifa activity.” Alderman Beverly Burger asked Hanson: “Is it your mission to divide our city? Because you’re doing a bang-up job of it right now.”