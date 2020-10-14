Tennessee Residents Targeted With Creepy ‘Business Cards’ From the KKK
OMINOUS
Several residents of a small Tennessee town have received threatening “business cards” purporting to be from the Ku Klux Klan, according to local media reports. The cards popping up in Shelbyville appear to be targeting residents who support former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. “It’s scary knowing that just supporting a presidential candidate can incite this kind of vandalism,” one resident, Breana Green, told local news outlet WPLN after she said she found several of the cards in a neighbor’s yard. Another resident reported finding the same cards at a home where a Biden-Harris sign had been stolen. The cards read: “You have been paid a social visit by the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Don’t make the next visit a business call.” Police have said they do not believe any specific ethnic group is being targeted with the cards. They also said the appearance of KKK propaganda in residents’ yards is nothing new and has been going on for years.