    1

    Tennessee Titans Tight End Frank Wycheck Dies at 52

    R.I.P.

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Former player Frank Wycheck of the Tennessee Titans on the field before a game against the New York Jets at LP Field on December 14, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Frank Wycheck, former Tennessee Titans tight end and Tennessee Sports Hall of Famer, died at age 52 after falling and hitting his head at his Chattanooga home Saturday. Wycheck joined the Titans in 1995 and retired in 2003 with a career highlight of making five catches in 35 yards at the 1999 Titans' Super Bowl game. After retirement, he became a sports commentator for the Titans’ broadcast. He had multiple concussions, and in 2017, said that he believed he had CTE. Per his wishes, his family will work with CTE and brain injury research after his death. Derrik Mason, former Titans wide receiver said “Frank was beloved by everybody. There was never a time when we didn’t speak highly of Frank. It was a shock and sad to hear the news earlier this morning.”

