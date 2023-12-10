Tennessee Titans Tight End Frank Wycheck Dies at 52
Frank Wycheck, former Tennessee Titans tight end and Tennessee Sports Hall of Famer, died at age 52 after falling and hitting his head at his Chattanooga home Saturday. Wycheck joined the Titans in 1995 and retired in 2003 with a career highlight of making five catches in 35 yards at the 1999 Titans' Super Bowl game. After retirement, he became a sports commentator for the Titans’ broadcast. He had multiple concussions, and in 2017, said that he believed he had CTE. Per his wishes, his family will work with CTE and brain injury research after his death. Derrik Mason, former Titans wide receiver said “Frank was beloved by everybody. There was never a time when we didn’t speak highly of Frank. It was a shock and sad to hear the news earlier this morning.”