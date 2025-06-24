Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Addresses Dating Rumors With Spanish Champ

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has addressed the dating rumors between her and top player Carlos Alcaraz.

The former U.S. Open Champion, 22, told BBC Sports Monday that she’s not too aware of the social media rumors around her supposed relationship with Alcaraz, 22, but is “glad the internet is having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone.”

Emma Raducanu watches the Men's Singles Semi Final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2025 HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club on June 21. Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was revealed last week that the two 22-year-olds would be playing together in the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament in August, which has been restructured to focus on top players.

“He asked me earlier on in the year and I was very surprised and honored, and obviously excited,” Raducanu recalled.

“I just went through the formality of asking my coach, but of course I was going to say yes,” she added.

BBC Sports posted the interview on X, with the caption “’Of course I was going to say yes.’ 🤩”

One user commented “Well even BBC sport is having a bit of fun by quoting ‘Of course I was going to say yes.’ 🤩 Love it …”

The two grew close in 2021 when Raducanu “had that little run” at Wimbledon where, at 18, she became the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 in the tournament. She went on to win the U.S. Open later that year.

British tennis star Emma Raducanu won the U.S. Open in 2021. J. Conrad Williams. Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

“We go back a long way and I think we both started getting to know each other a lot more in 2021 when I had that little run at Wimbledon,” she said.

Raducanu also recalled Alcaraz winning five sets in the first round of the U.S. Open, as well as his “big breakout win” against top Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

“I was always trying to join him in the next round because he was playing the day before me, and ever since we’ve stayed in touch,” she said. “He’s done so well, obviously, since and continued winning.”

“We were speaking and friends before anyone won anything, you know,” she said.

According to The Sun, Raducanu went to support her fellow tennis star at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships last week, Alcaraz going on to beat Czech player Jiri Lehecka the following day.

Carlos Alcaraz is coming off a win at the French Open last month. Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A source told The Sun that the pair were “the talk of Queens,” people speculating that “there is something going on between them because they have such a spark.”

In 2024, Alcaraz told The Sunday Times that he was single, but “I am looking for someone.”

“It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time,” he said.