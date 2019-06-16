Tens of Thousands Take to Streets to Demand Resignation of Hong Kong Leader

Thousands of people clogged the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to continue ongoing protests against a controversial extradition bill that would pave the way for criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China. Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam on Saturday suspended the bill, but protesters are demanding that she repeal it and then step down. At issue are growing concerns that the bill would pave the way for Chinese dissidents to be sent to China for prosecution without a proper trial or transparency. The protesters wore black to symbolize the police crackdown against them.