Tent City for Teen Migrants Will Stay Open Through Early 2019

The Trump administration said Wednesday it will keep a facility in Texas housing thousands of migrant teens open through early 2019 after officials had earlier said it would close by Dec. 31, the Associated Press reports. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber said the Tornillo facility—a detention camp currently holding more than 2,000 Central American teens—will now shut down at some point after the new year. Weber did not provide an exact date for when the facility will permanently close, though he noted the camp has stopped receiving new referrals of migrant youth. Tornillo, which opened in June as a temporary facility in a remote part of the Texas desert, now holds 2,300 youths aged 13 through 17. The facility had initially had a capacity for only up to 360 children but was later expanded. Weber said the agency is working with Tornillo and its network of shelters to release the children “to suitable sponsors as safely and quickly as possible,” the AP reports.
