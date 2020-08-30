Teresa Fazio Is a Marine, and a Different Kind of War Writer

War literature’s place in American culture circa 2020 is not unlike that of the bison. What was once a symbol of star-spangled ideals and chest-haired might—Crane! Hemingway! Spacious skies and amber waves of grain!—has faded with time and change. Calls of extinction proved premature, but still, who reads war lit in 2020? Who considers the state of the bison? The country’s on fire right now, who has time for the past?

Like our hairy counterparts across the Great Plains, modern war writers beat on, intent on proving our enduring, ugly relevance. We’re 20 years into a forever war, after all—the least our fellow citizens could do is maybe read a book or two about it.

With exceptions, modern war lit skews male, straight and white. There are a few reasons for this, some understandable (the jump from combat to the pen is not a common one, so it’s just a numbers game, in its way), some not (I’d be the first admit that my own war novels sold, in part, because I look the part of a traditional American veteran scribe.) Into this strange land steps Marine and Iraq war veteran Teresa Fazio, author of the fierce and compelling new memoir Fidelis—the Latin word for “faithful,” and taken from the Marine Corps’ motto semper fidelis. It’s a different kind of war story fit for the new America that’s emerging.