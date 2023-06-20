Teresa Taylor of Butthole Surfers and ‘Slacker’ Dies at 60

Read it at Pitchfork
Teresa Taylor, who played drums for the Butthole Surfers and acted in and was featured on the movie poster for the movie Slacker, has died at the age of 60 of lung disease, Pitchfork reported. The Texas native had a small role in the ensemble film directed by Richard Linklater, playing a bizarre character who is trying to sell Madonna’s pap smear. She joined the Butthole Surfers in 1983 but had to step aside in 1989 because of a brain aneurysm; after recovery, she joined a bandmate’s new group, Rubble.