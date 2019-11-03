CHEAT SHEET
I’LL BE BACK?
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Tops Box Office Despite Low Turnout
Terminator: Dark Fate opened at the top of the box office this weekend, despite a turnout well below expectations. The latest Terminator installment cost an estimated $185 million to produce but earned only $29 million from over 4,000 North American locations over the weekend. The film, directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron, received better reviews than its 2015 predecessor, but was unable to draw crowds. “These big brands carry with them huge expectations, often unrealistic expectations,” said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “It wasn’t for lack of enthusiasm for the stars and filmmakers.” The blockbuster’s success at the box office, however, does not account for one of the weekends highest profile debuts: The Irishman. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the Netflix Oscar contender has no box office numbers to report because the company does not provide numbers for its theatrical releases.