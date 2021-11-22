Trans Employee Who Condemned Dave Chappelle’s Special Resigns From Netflix
‘SINK OR SWIM’
Terra Field, a Netflix software engineer and trans woman at the center of protests against Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy special The Closer, has resigned from the company. “I’m not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this is best for all parties involved,” Field wrote in a reveal of her decision Monday on social media. Her resignation letter said she would be taking “a month to rest, recover, and consider what I want to do next.”
Field went viral in October for a thread discussing and condemning Chappelle’s transphobic jokes. She was suspended along with two other staffers for “crashing a meeting of [Netflix’s] top executives” shortly afterward, and reinstated days later. Along with B. Pagels-Minor, a Black trans employee, Field then helped organize a company walkout in protest of the streamer’s defending of Chappelle. Pagels-Minor was fired for their part in the protest, after which Field said in her letter she “made a decision: sink or swim, I was going to walk side by side with B. as they had for so many of us.”
NBC News also reported Monday that Field and Pagels-Minor would be withdrawing an unfair labor practice charge they filed against the streamer after Pagels-Minor’s termination. Laurie Burgess, the attorney representing the pair, said her client had “resolved their differences with Netflix.”