CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Terrifying Video From Israel Shows Cars Disappearing Into Sinkhole
THAT SUCKS
Read it at The Jerusalem Post
On Monday, a sinkhole suddenly appeared in the parking lot of Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, swallowing three cars—a terrifying moment caught on video. Fortunately, after rescue crews searched the sinkhole, authorities announced that no one appears to have been harmed in the incident. The location where the sinkhole opened up is relatively close to a set of tunnels being dug for a nearby highway, and the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry is currently investigating to see if the tunnels might have contributed to the collapse. Officials are concerned enough about another sinkhole appearing that they have declared the area a danger zone, redirecting traffic and blocking off the immediate vicinity.