    'Terror Mom' Found Guilty

    Courts

    Anonymous

    An MIT-trained Pakistani woman was found guilty of trying to murder American soldiers and FBI agents while detained in Afghanistan in 2008. A Manhattan jury convicted Aafia Siddiqui, 37, Thursday. She responded, "This is a verdict coming from Israel, not America, and that is where the anger belongs. I can testify to this and I have proof." Convicted of two counts of attempted murder, Siddiqui will likely face life in prison. During the trial, Siddiqui claimed she was tortured in American custody.

