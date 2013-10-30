CHEAT SHEET
Five people were arrested Wednesday for taking part in what police called “premeditated, violent, terrorist attack” on Tiananmen Square just ten hours after the fiery car wreck. An SUV drove into a crowd near the entrance of the Forbidden City on Tuesday, killing five—including all three passengers in the car—and injuring 40 more. The driver of the car has been identified as Usman Hasan, and the two passengers were his wife and his mother-in-law. The suspects arrested reportedly said Hasan “schemed to carry out the violent terrorist attack,” and the state-run media Xinhua reported that police found flags containing the word “jihad” during the arrest.