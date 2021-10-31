CHEAT SHEET
‘Terrorist Bombing’: Nine Killed, 12 Injured in Yemen Car Bomb
At least nine people have been killed, and at least 12 others have been injured by a car bombing near an airport in Aden, Yemen, reports the BBC. Women and children were among the casualties, eyewitnesses say. No one has claimed responsibility for what Prime Minister Mueen Abdulmalek Saeed deemed a “terrorist bombing.” Aden’s former governor was arriving at the airport at the same time the bomb went off, but he remains safe. The explosion comes three weeks after the current governor was targeted in another car bombing that killed six. The Aden bombing was the deadliest attack in the city since last December, when at least 22 people were killed.