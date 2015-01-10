Terrorist Fugitive Likely Fled to Syria

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Haiyat Boumeddiene, the suspected accomplice of the Charlie Hebdo attackers, is believed to have fled to Syria last week, according to "a French source close to the nation's security services" who spoke to CNN. The 26-year-old is the partner of Amedy Coulibaly, the man who killed a French policewoman on Thursday and another four people inside a Paris kosher grocery store before he was killed by police on Friday. She is thought to have left France and traveled to Syria via Turkey as early as Jan. 1 or 2--which would mean she was not present at either incident.