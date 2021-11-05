CHEAT SHEET
Man Charged With Abduction of Australian 4-Year-Old Girl
A man has been charged with abducting an Australian 4-year-old who went missing for 18 days, seeming to vanish from her parents’ tent. Terry Kelly, 36, a resident of Carnarvon, where Cleo Smith was found, faces charges of forcibly taking a child. He is being held without bail and was reportedly hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries late Wednesday. The prospect of finding Cleo Smith alive seemed to grow dimmer with every day authorities could not locate the toddler, but authorities found her “safe and well” after breaking into a locked house in Carnarvon. She even told detectives, “My name is Cleo.” Smith has since been returned to her parents and gone home.