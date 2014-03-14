Terry Richardson Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; André Leon Talley Resigns From Numero Russia

Terry Richardson Reportedly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: Page Six has reportedly obtained a letter written by controversial fashion photographer Terry Richardson denying all sexual assault allegations, both past and present. “When these allegations resurfaced over the past few months," Richardson wrote, "they seemed especially vicious and distorted . . . becoming nothing more than an emotionally-charged witch hunt.” This letter follows former-model Charlotte Wheeler's Reddit post and interview with Vocative in which she goes into explicit detail of her encounter with Richardson. [Page Six]

André Leon Talley Resigns From Número Russia: On Thursday, fashion editor André Leon Talley stepped down from his year-long stint as international editor-at-large of Número Russia. "I am honored to have had the exceptional opportunity to work with the publisher Alexander Fedotov, and his team, in the launch of this new fashion magazine in Russia,” Talley told WWD. “It was a very, very exciting project and I am so proud of my work with 12 issues.” The editor added that the split was "mutually agreed" upon, and that he may have an opportunity to work with Fedotov in the future. [WWD]

Marlene Dietrich's Goods Hit the Block: Next week, over 250 of legendary actress and singer Marlene Dietrich's personal items, including letters from Ernest Hemingway and one of her famous tuxedos, will be auctioned off. "To be honest, I hate to part with most of these things," her grandson David J. Riva said, "but a friend recently reminded me that Marlene has so many new and old fans that it was pretty stupid to let some of these iconic items just sit in safety deposit boxes or even worse, in storage. I have never felt that displaying these things was right, as her grandson it felt a little - if not a lot - pretentious. So, in fact, I wasn't enjoying them either. The best solution was to let them go to good homes where they can really be appreciated and not just gather dust." [Vogue UK]