NBA Star’s Poor Play Goes Viral After Game-Rigging Arrest

NBA fans are crying foul on Terry Rozier after a viral clip of his lowlights from a game last season gave many the impression he was purposefully underperforming.

The Miami Heat guard, who the FBI has arrested on allegations that he manipulated his play to benefit sports bettors, had one of the most baffling performances of his career on March 5.

A clip from the game—against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won by five—shows Rozier passing directly to his opponents, fumbling the ball without significant defensive pressure, and throwing up shots that appeared to miss the rim by a healthy margin.

Terry Rozier was arrested in Orlando, Florida, shortly after the Miami Heat lost to the Orlando Magic. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The lowlights were first posted by the account “Brickscenter,” which mocks players’ poor performances. The video was first shared in March with the caption, “Terry Rozier might be the worst player ever.”

Other accounts have since used the video in their own viral posts, boosting the clip’s viewership up to 6 million.

Terry Rozier guilty as hell 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/tMmqJanphd — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 23, 2025

Rozier, 31, is accused of tipping off a group in 2023 that he would leave an NBA game early, allowing sports gamblers to profit by betting on his “under” props. His indictment makes no mention of the March 5 game against the Cavaliers.

Rozier still managed to score 12 points in the game that has been scrutinized this year. He went 3-14 from the field and recorded four turnovers, tying his season high.

Even the game’s play-by-play announcer was taken aback by some of Rozier’s play.

“Rozier turned it over again, having a tough night,” he says after a Rozier turnover led to an easy fastbreak layup for the Cavs.

After Rozier airballed a three, the announcer said, “Boy, that was awfully short.”

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, 31, was previously cleared of wrongdoing by an internal NBA probe, but the FBI disagreed with those findings. Jim Rassol/Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Before being arrested by the FBI, Rozier was the subject of an internal NBA probe that scrutinized his play and potential ties to illegal gambling. The league ultimately determined there was no proof of wrongdoing by the former University of Louisville star, but a federal probe persisted behind the scenes.

Rozier, who has an injured hamstring, did not play in the Miami Heat’s opening game of the season on Wednesday. Not long after the Heat lost, agents swooped in to arrest him in Orlando, Florida, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Rozier was not the only big name to be arrested. NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups was also nabbed as part of the bust.