Brooks Weisblat, CEO of car enthusiast site DragTimes.com, took people on a test drive of the Tesla Model S P85D. Apart from having a six-digit price tag, the P85D distinguishes itself with its “Insane Mode,” which sends the car zooming from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds. As you'll see by the surprised reactions—and occasional bleeped profanity—none of the passengers knew quite what to expect.