Tesla Investigating Video of ‘Exploding’ Model S in Shanghai

Tesla says it’s investigating a video that appears to show one of its cars exploding while parked in Shanghai. The footage, which has been viewed millions of times but has not been independently authenticated, shows smoke coming out of the white Model S before the vehicle erupts in flames, according to the Australia Financial Review. Tesla issued a statement on the Chinese social-media site Weibo saying it dispatched a team to the scene but did not believe anyone was injured. According to CNBC, a Chicago law firm claims to have documented a dozen cases of Model S batteries exploding during collisions or in parked vehicles.