Americans are going to drastic measures to ensure they can escape from their Teslas amid a spate of incidents in which people have gotten trapped, sometimes fatally. The electric car doors of Elon Musk’s flagship brand have become a source of intense national scrutiny, with Bloomberg reporting that some owners have bought glass breakers to break a window if their door wouldn’t open. “Rideshare drivers are proactively showing passengers where to find Tesla’s built-in manual door releases, which vary substantially by model,” the site adds. Online retail marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon have also introduced products that are designed to make opening the doors easier, including cords that can be pulled in emergencies. Some 35,000 people have signed a Consumer Reports petition demanding that Tesla fix the doors’ design. “I was very traumatized,” said Erin Geter, a 39-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina, who has since bought a Honda after her toddler became trapped in her Tesla, Bloomberg reports. Tesla has been sued by the bereaved parents of ​​Krysta Tsukahara, who died in a burning Cybertruck. They allege she became trapped inside after crashing into a tree in the San Francisco Bay Area last year.