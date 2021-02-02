CHEAT SHEET
Tesla Will Recall 135,000 Vehicles Because of Touchscreen Issues
Tesla announced it would be recalling 135,000 vehicles on Tuesday, just one day after CEO Elon Musk announced he would be “off Twitter for a while.” According to CNN, the recall—which applies to the auto company’s Model S sedans and Model X SUVs—is because of defects with the vehicles’ center touchscreens. In its letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla wrote that it did not believe the issue presented a safety hazard, but it would pay for the repairs according to NHTSA mandates. The NHTSA disagreed with Tesla’s assessment, responding, “this statement has no force or effect in terms of Tesla’s obligation to undertake and complete the recall, and NHTSA does not agree with it.”