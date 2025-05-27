Tesla Sales Crash in Europe as Musk Backlash Rages
Tesla sales in Europe almost halved in April amid an ongoing backlash against CEO Elon Musk. Despite overall battery-powered car sales in Europe climbing by more than a third, Tesla’s sales last month were down 49 percent year-on-year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Musk’s close involvement with the Trump administration through the controversial cost-cutting task force Department of Government Efficiency appears to have caused severe reputational damage to his companies. The January-April period painted a bleak picture for Tesla in particular, with sales down 40 percent. The world’s richest man has since re-committed to his beloved EV maker, but the data suggests the damage is already done. Tesla’s decline has also coincided with a surge in competition, with Europeans increasingly favoring the cheaper Chinese EV maker BYD. Drivers from the continent also appear to prefer hybrid cars, which use both battery power and traditional fuel, instead of the fully electric vehicles offered by Tesla.