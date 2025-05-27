Cheat Sheet
1

Tesla Sales Crash in Europe as Musk Backlash Rages

Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 05.27.25 5:16AM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 5:10AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump convened the meeting as reports released today say the U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first negative reading in three years, fueled by a massive surge in imports ahead of the administration's expected tariffs. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Tesla sales in Europe almost halved in April amid an ongoing backlash against CEO Elon Musk. Despite overall battery-powered car sales in Europe climbing by more than a third, Tesla’s sales last month were down 49 percent year-on-year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Musk’s close involvement with the Trump administration through the controversial cost-cutting task force Department of Government Efficiency appears to have caused severe reputational damage to his companies. The January-April period painted a bleak picture for Tesla in particular, with sales down 40 percent. The world’s richest man has since re-committed to his beloved EV maker, but the data suggests the damage is already done. Tesla’s decline has also coincided with a surge in competition, with Europeans increasingly favoring the cheaper Chinese EV maker BYD. Drivers from the continent also appear to prefer hybrid cars, which use both battery power and traditional fuel, instead of the fully electric vehicles offered by Tesla.

2
Tourists From Trump's Trade War Targets Are Shunning the U.S.
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 05.27.25 4:56AM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 3:46AM EDT 
President Donald Trump speaks to the media.
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tourists from countries heavily targeted by President Donald Trump’s trade war are opting not to travel to the United States. Data from hotel search site Trivago, shared with the Press Association, shows that Canadians and Mexicans are leading the charge in shunning their close neighbor, with bookings to the U.S. slumping by a double-digit percentage. Trump slapped duties of 25 percent on imports from both countries back in February. Japan’s automotive industry has been hit with the same tariff, with a secondary 24 percent levy paused until July. The Japanese are on par with Canada and Mexico in avoiding travel to the U.S. Demand with Germans was also “down heavily,” as Trump flirts with 50 percent levies on the EU, although the percentage decline remains in single digits for now. Last month, data from the International Trade Administration showed that the number of foreign visitors flying into the U.S. fell by almost 10 percent in March compared with the same period last year. Reacting in the Oval Office, Trump shrugged it off as “not a big deal.” He told a reporter: “There is a little nationalism there, I guess, perhaps. It is not a big deal.”

3
'Sex and the City' Star Reveals What She 'Hated' About the Show
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 05.27.25 4:54AM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 3:40AM EDT 
Cynthia Nixon attends The New Group's 2024 Gala at The Edison Ballroom on March 18, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon says there was one element of the hit series that didn’t sit right with her: the lack of diversity in its cast. In a new interview with Grazia, the actor said she’d rewatched the entire show to prepare for And Just Like That... and felt the large majority was “still pretty great” but “certain things have really not aged well.” The Emmy winner added, “It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white. I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told: this is Candace Bushnell’s world and it’s a very white world,” referring to the author and creator behind the series. Nixon, who is queer, also suggested some of the portrayals of and references to trans and gay people at the time were “a little cringy.” However, she praised the show for its role in busting stigmas and changing the media landscape for women. “Its central message was unheard of: ‘You can be a woman, you can have a lot of sex with a lot of different people,” she said. “It didn’t make you a slut and it didn’t mean you were using sex to get something. You were having sex – because you enjoyed having sex!’” Nixon played Miranda Hobbes through six seasons of the original series, two feature films, and the spinoff series And Just Like That... which returns for a third season on Thursday.

4
Movie Star Who Quit Hollywood Hints at Comeback
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.26.25 8:05PM EDT 
Gary Sinise attends the 32nd annual Movieguide Awards Gala at AVALON Hollywood on February 07, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Gary Sinise attends the 32nd annual Movieguide Awards Gala at AVALON Hollywood on February 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Actor Gary Sinise has hinted he may end his Hollywood hiatus. The Forrest Gump star stepped away from movie roles in 2019 to care for his son McCanna, who was diagnosed with chordoma, a rare form of cancer of the spine. Tragically their son, who they knew as Mac, died in 2024. Talking to Fox News Digital, Sinise, 70 said his long-running TV role on CSI: NY role set him up to look after his family. “It’s all about timing, and it’s all about the project and the people that would be involved in it... I can kind of be selective about what I’m doing in life.” Sinise, 70, starred in Forrest Gump and Apollo 13 and won a Golden Globe in 1996 for his role in TV miniseries Truman. He founded The Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 and raised over $300 million for wounded veterans, first responders and their families. “I’m not out there pounding the pavement right now,” he said of his priorities. “Occasionally doing a paid speech or paid narration or something that only takes a little bit of time, doesn’t take me away from home too long... I got five grandkids. We’re hoping for more. Leaving home for long periods of time is just not anything I want to do.”

5
Singer SZA Has Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction Accepting AMA
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 05.27.25 4:12AM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 12:47AM EDT 
SZA at the 2025 American Music Awards
SZA at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Chart-topper SZA needed help walking up stairs while accepting an award after what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction at the American Music Awards. The “Kill Bill” hitmaker was nominated for six awards at Monday’s fan-voted event in Las Vegas. After she won Favorite Female R&B Artist, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) needed two people to help her walk to the stage due to her tight dress. While trying to hop up one step due to the floor-length fishtail dress constricting her legs, the alt-soul singer had to quickly protect her chest from escaping her outfit. Cameras cut away to avoid any NSFW footage though Sza could be spotted appearing to say, “I can’t get up there.” Social media users were quick to comment on SZA’s outfit, which included bedazzled silver pasties. One comment read, “That wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction, but rather a poor choice of wardrobe.” SZA also won Best R&B Song for her hit “Saturn” but “Luther”, her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, missed out on two key awards. When she finally got to the podium, SZA told the crowd “I love you so much, just as much as you love me, probably more.”

6
Archaeologists Unveil Three New Mysterious Egyptian Tombs
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.26.25 9:06PM EDT 
Archeologists discover tombs in Luxor
Archeologists discover tombs in Luxor sup/Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities

Archaeologists in Egypt have revealed three new tombs. The tombs were discovered in the Draa Abul Naga area on the West Bank of Luxor and date back to the New Kingdom period (1550–1070 B.C.). The names of the owners of the tombs were identified through inscriptions found within that contained their titles, according to a statement by the tourism and antiquities ministry. Mohammed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said further cleaning and study of the inscriptions and burial shafts will take place in preparation for scientific publication. The unearthing of the new tombs comes ahead of the opening this summer of the Grand Egyptian Museum which will feature over 100,000 historical artefacts. One of the mysterious tombs revealed on Monday belonged to Amum-em-Ipet, who worked in the estate of Amun during the Ramesside period. While his tomb was mostly destroyed, photos showed depictions of funeral furniture carriers and a banquet in hieroglyphics on the surviving walls. Other tombs are from the 18th Dynasty, one owned by a grain silo supervisor named Baki. Another tomb featured an individual known as ‘S’ who was a writer and also the mayor of the northern oases.

7
Ex-House Rep Joe Crowley Reveals Death of Son, 25
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.26.25 5:26PM EDT 
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., is interviewed in his Longworth Building office on February 27, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Former New York lawmaker Joe Crowley has lost his 25-year-old son to cancer. Crowley revealed in an X post over the weekend that his son, Cullen, battled desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), a rare and aggressive form of cancer in the abdomen and pelvic area, for more than two years. “Cullen had only one option: to fight. And for 2.5 years, he did just that,” Crowley wrote. “He never let the odds define him. Instead, he met each day with the same joy and gratitude for life.” Cullen was a Marine and Naval Academy graduate who served at Quantico until retiring in 2024 due to his cancer diagnosis. “Cullen is our hero. We are endlessly proud of the man he became and feel so blessed to call him ours,” Crowley wrote. “The fact that he touched so many lives is an honor we will always cherish.” Crowley represented the Bronx and Queens until Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled him in a shocking 2018 upset.

8
DJ Recalls the Line Pop Star Used to Get Into Her Own Tribute Party
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 05.27.25 4:25AM EDT 
Published 05.26.25 10:27PM EDT 
Lorde poses during the Met Gala in 2025
Lorde poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

A DJ spinning tracks at a party in Sydney themed after the pop star Lorde has revealed the first words spoken by the New Zealand singer as she crashed the event. The “Royals” singer, 28, appeared unannounced at Sydney nightclub Mary’s Underground on Sunday for a Lorde-themed club night. DJ Emma Parke, aka xeimma, said upon arriving at the venue, “whispers” began to circulate Lorde was in town and heading to her own party, with her security scouring the venue prior to her arrival. “I’m one of the first to spot Lorde walking in, my friend told me she tapped her on the shoulder and was like ‘I heard there’s a club night on tonight’,” Parke told Australian radio show Hot Hits with Nic and Loren. “Slowly people turn around, process what’s going on and the energy in the room just shifts.” Lorde stayed for around 20 minutes, hitting the dance floor to sing fan favourite “Supercut” with clubbers. “I’m such a big fan of her myself, I know what the fans wanted and it went off,” Parke said. “She is just so genuine and kind, it felt like she was just there for the fans.” Parke has changed her Instagram bio to “Lorde’s personal DJ”. Lorde’s album Virgin, featuring the single “What Was That”, drops June 27.

9
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Finale Sees Significant Decline in Viewership
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.26.25 8:36PM EDT 
Published 05.26.25 8:30PM EDT 
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal
Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us season two had a quiet send-off Sunday night. In a stark comparison to its season one finale, the second season of the hit HBO series only managed to score 3.7 million cross-platform viewers for its final episode on Sunday. Viewership was essentially down 55 percent from the season one finale, which drew 8.2 million cross-platform viewers, a particularly commendable feat as it aired the same night as the Oscars. Moreover, viewership for The Last of Us’ finale was also down 30 percent from its season premiere, which drew 5.3 million cross-platform viewers. HBO has stated that it expects season two’s finale viewership to notably grow following Memorial Day, reasoning that there were low tune-ins during the holiday weekend. Though its finale had some faulty viewership, The Last of Us season two did boast a series record for average viewers per episode, tallying nearly 37 million viewers worldwide. The Last of Us, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as found-family duo Joel and Ellie, who fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where a fungal-based virus has infected and/or killed the vast majority of the world. Though season two has spurred some divisive discourse, the show has already been greenlit for a third season—with talks of a fourth also brewing.

10
'Top Gun′ Producer Confirms Third Film Is 'Already in the Bag'
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.26.25 6:06PM EDT 
Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise
Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise attend the “Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning” photocall in Cannes. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Top Gun 3 may not be such a distant reality. In a Monday episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie—who co-wrote and produced Top Gun: Maverick plus co-wrote and directed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning—gave some big updates on the franchise’s potential third installment. “It’s already in the bag,” McQuarrie confirmed when asked if Top Gun 3 had a story locked down. “The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack,” he continued. “It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action… It’s the emotion.” Series star Tom Cruise also previously hinted at the threequel earlier this month, telling the Today Show Australia that he’s actively “working on” a potential Top Gun 3 and even a sequel to his 1990 NASCAR flick Days of Thunder. “We’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible,” Cruise said at the time. “It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.” McQuarrie and Cruise are frequent collaborators having notably worked together on the Mission: Impossible franchise.

