U.S. News

Tesla’s Plummeting Stock Just Hit a Level That Lutnick Said Would ‘Never’ Happen

A NEW LOW

Elon Musk’s company’s shares have dropped more than $20 from when the Commerce Secretary made his remarks.

Lauren Lewis
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Tesla’s stock has plummeted to a new low only three weeks after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick advised Americans to buy it because “it’ll never be this cheap again.”

Elon Musk’s company’s shares dropped 10 per cent in early trading on Monday, leveling out at $214.80 down from $235.86 when Lutnick made his remarks.

Lutnick, speaking in an interview with Fox News on March 19, called Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, “probably the best person to bet on I’ve ever met.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Cabinet Secretary Goes Full QVC to Pitch Tesla StockPICKING WINNERS
Sean Craig
Howard Lutnick appears on Fox News on March 19, 2025.

“I think if you want to learn something on this show tonight, it’s buy Tesla,” Lutnick told host Jesse Watters, urging viewers to put their money in the company of a Trump administration employee.

“It’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap.”

Elon Musk, Tesla stock composite
Elon Musk Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Google

The car manufacturer has seen its shares plummet over 40 percent since the beginning of the year in reaction to Musk’s role in the Trump administration and concerns that Tesla is losing ground to competitors in the electric vehicle market.

Musk’s multiple public fumbles haven’t helped the company’s case—the Tesla owner appeared to give multiple fascist salutes on Election Day and is the face of the Trump administration’s DOGE task force that has pressured government agencies into firing staff.

Lutnick inferred in the interview with Watters last month that the plunge in Tesla’s stock price was merely a dip and that “when people understand the things he’s building” the value will rocket again.

It is highly unusual for a Cabinet secretary to recommend individual stocks, even more so when the company in question is run by a White House advisor.

CBS Presses Lutnick on Penguin Tariffs: ‘Did You Use AI?’PAY UP, PENGUINS
Barry Levitt
howard-lutnick-face-the-nation-cbs

Commentators were quick to ponder whether Lutnick may have committed ethics violations in touting Tesla stock publicly.

“If this cabinet secretary himself owns any of the stock he’s touting on TV, he’s probably committed a serious ethics offense,” wrote David Frum, a journalist and former staffer in Republican George W. Bush’s White House, in a social media post.

Tesla stock as seen on Monday, April 7, 2025.
Tesla stock as seen on Monday, April 7, 2025. Google

“If he doesn’t own the stock himself, then he probably hasn’t broken any laws, but is engaged in a shameful breach of trust with the audience watching.”

It comes after MAGA billionaire Bill Ackman spectacularly turned on Lutnick on Sunday, claiming that the commerce secretary “profits when our economy implodes.”

The hedge fund billionaire excoriated Lutnick for being “indifferent” to “the stock market and economy crashing” and the chaos affecting everyday Americans.

Lauren Lewis

Lauren Lewis

Reporter

https://x.com/LaurenSLws

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes Public
Will Neal
PoliticsBloodied Trump Fan Pulls AR-Style Rifle in Anti-MAGA Clash at ‘Hands Off’ Rally
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsThis Trump Appointee is Driving the White House Nuts
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsNewsmax Host Shocked at How Badly Trump Tariffs Hit Their Personal Wealth
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMillionaire MTG Deletes Post Begging MAGA to Buy Son a Beer
Emell Derra Adolphus